Ferry Service Website Up and Running After Cyberattack

June 14, 2021

WOODS HOLE (AP) – The Massachusetts Steamship Authority website is operating again after it was disabled by a ransomware attack more than a week ago.

Travelers had been unable to make online reservations for ferry trips to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket since the attack was reported on June 2.

The Steamship Authority tweeted on Saturday that the website was running and that customers could book reservations. Customers may also call the Mashpee Reservation Office at 508-477-8600 or go to one of the five terminals to make reservations.

The investigation into the ransomware attack is continuing.

