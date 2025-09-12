Former Truro town manager hired in Orleans

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ORLEANS – The Orleans Select Board has voted to hire former Truro town manager Darrin Tangeman as its new director of municipal finance, pending a finalized contract.

The Select Board told Tangeman during an interview at its August 20th meeting that there was a big callout from the public for long-term capital planning. He said he would make it a primary project.

Tangeman resigned from the Truro town manager position in April after four years.

Revenue woes were reported in Orleans in 2019, and officials said at the time a new tax would soon be needed.

It was reported earlier this year that the town was considering a rental registration fee.

A working group is also mulling a property tax exemption for year-round residents, as their neighbors in Chatham have done.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter