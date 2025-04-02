You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Orleans Considering Rental Registration Fee

Orleans Considering Rental Registration Fee

April 2, 2025

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – Orleans is considering a new fee for short and long-form rentals to help fund monitoring efforts. The town is one of the last on Cape without a rental registration fee.

Town Assistant Director of Planning and Community Development Elizabeth Jenks has proposed a $350 fee for short-term rentals and $100 for long term at the select board’s most recent meeting.

Select board members said they will assess the possibility, but there is no official plan yet to include such an article at May’s town meeting. 

 

