Groundbreaking begins for Upper Cape YMCA

UPPER CAPE – YMCA Cape Cod has announced the official groundbreaking for the Don & Dottie Smith YMCA, moving the project toward bringing a cutting-edge YMCA to the Upper Cape one step closer to becoming a reality.

Representatives from both the YMCA and partnering organization The Community Health Center were joined by local politicians, the Smiths, and hundreds of community members for the event, which was sponsored by Dellbrook/JKS, InnSeason Resorts, and Hutker Architects.

Once complete, the facility will offer swimming pools, youth programs, group exercise studios, and a fully equipped wellness center.

“Today, with the support of generous donors, dedicated volunteers, committed staff, and strong community partners, we break ground on The Don & Dottie Smith YMCA – a place designed to meet critical needs and serve generations to come,” said Stacie Peugh, President and CEO of YMCA Cape Cod.

“To all the staff, volunteers, and donors who have helped make today possible, please know your generosity has helped turn a dream into a future,” she said. “Thank you for your belief, your partnership, and your heart. We are about to create something truly special here.”

The campaign to fund the project recently increased its target goal, citing changes to the amount needed to get it fully funded.