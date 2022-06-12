Habitat Cape Cod to Receive $25,000 at Kickoff Event in Chatham

CHATHAM – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will receive a check for $25,000 at an upcoming event for new Habitat homes being constructed in Chatham.

The kickoff event will celebrate the group’s building of two new affordable houses on George Ryder Road.

The public is invited to meet the Habitat Cape Cod team, volunteers, and the homebuyers on Monday, June 13 at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church at 5pm.

The funds come from the Chatham Ecumenical Council Helping Prevent Homelessness (CEHC).

The money will be used to cover installation costs for a solar panel array and non-combustion air source heat pump at the two houses.

It will also help pay for an EVR exchange system and enabling the houses to support electric vehicles.

Habitat Cape Cod was recently recognized for its efforts in developing energy efficient homes throughout the region.

The CEHC gives financial support to those who are affected by housing issues.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter