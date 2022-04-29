Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod Honored for Energy Efficient Homes

HYANNIS – The Residential Energy Services Network has recognized Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod for its efforts in developing energy efficient homes across the region.

According to the network, which creates standards for inspecting a home’s energy performance, the Cape Cod Habitat branch builds the most energy efficient homes of all United States Habitat affiliates.

The organization also recognized longtime Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod Director of Construction Bob Ryley.

“Our portfolio of architectural designs allows for southern exposure on even the most difficult of sites. The volunteers are educated in the most energy efficient framing techniques. Our homes are fully electric, delivering efficient heating and cooling without the storage or use of fossil fuels,” said Ryley.

“When equipped with our solar PV’s, the home requires minimal grid-source electricity and can potentially produce as much electricity as consumed over the course of a year. Not only are we building homes with less environmental impact, but we are also lowering the homeowner’s energy costs.”

Habitat Cape Cod will officially be recognized during the network’s building performance virtual conference on May 3.