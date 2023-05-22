Habitat for Humanity Receives Donation for Sandwich Housing Plan

SANDWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has received a large donation aimed at building a community of affordable housing units in Sandwich.

President and CEO of Habitat Cape Cod Wendy Cullinan said that the gift from members of the Catania family, the founders of the Catania Hospitality Group, is the largest donation in the organization’s history.

“They made this big donation to us because they wanted us to build a small neighborhood of affordable homes in Sandwich in memory of their dad, Vincent Catania,” according to Director of Resource Development at Habitat Cape Cod Tara Cronin.

Vincent “VJ” Catania, who passed away in 2010, was the founder of the Catania Hospitality Group. The organization previously owned local establishments such as the Danl’ Webster Inn in Sandwich and the Cape Codder Resort and Spa in Hyannis.

Cronin explained that since this plan is in its earliest stages, there’s currently no indication as to how large the neighborhood would be and how many units it would offer.

“I think it would depend on the size of the land and working with the town,” Cronin continued, “so I guess we’ll find out.”

Cronin added that Habitat is now looking for land within Sandwich. Anyone with any information, including real estate agents, is advised to reach out to the nonprofit.

