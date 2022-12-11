Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million

SANDWICH – The historic Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich has sold for $6.6 million to a New England based hotel management company.

According to documents filed with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds, Jamsan Hotel Management recently bought the property.

The inn’s website states the location has been offering lodging for over 300 years. It has been owned and operated by the Catania family since 1980.

Jamsan handled renovations and rebranding of the Aiden by Best Western hotel in Yarmouth.

The Catania family is also planning to sell the Cape Codder Resort and Spa.

Earlier this year, the Chatham Wayside Inn sold for $18 million to a Rhode Island-based real estate investment company.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter