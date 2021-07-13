Health, State Officials Monitoring Provincetown Breakthrough COVID Cases

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown, state legislators and health officials have issued a statement addressing the recent COVID-19 cases reported in vaccinated individuals who visited the town over the Fourth of July holiday.

Officials from Outer Cape Health Services and the Barnstable County Health Department, as well as State Representative for the 4th Barnstable District Sarah Peake and Cape Cod and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, said that they are monitoring the recent cases and are in consultation with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The individuals reported mild respiratory symptoms before getting tested for the virus.

Officials said that the moderate intensity of symptoms indicates that the vaccines are working as predicted by mitigating the effects of the disease even in breakthrough cases.

“Provincetown has among the highest vaccination rates in the Commonwealth, with 114% of the eligible population age 12 and older in Provincetown having been fully vaccinated. Health officials expect to continue to see a low level of positive cases through the summer in a community such as Provincetown with a seasonal population of approximately 60,000,” said officials in a statement.

The town, county and state are working to expand testing access in the town as soon as possible. Appointment testing continues to be available at Outer Cape Health Services’ Provincetown location.

Free, no-appointment-needed mobile COVID testing will be provided at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 2 Mayflower Street on Wednesday, July 15 from 10 am to 2 pm; Thursday, July 16 from 10 am to 3 pm; and Friday, July 17 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Outer Cape Health Services testing can be scheduled through its Patient Access Center at (508) 905 2888 or individuals may arrive at the Provincetown health center and call from outside through (508) 487 9395, ext 1.

“We strongly encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated. The vaccines are highly effective against primary infection, including the Delta variant. The mildness of symptoms among these cases is proof that the vaccines are working,” said officials.

A mobile vaccination unit called the VaxExpress is scheduled to arrive in Provincetown on Thursday, July 15, providing free vaccinations from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.