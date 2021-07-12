You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Monitoring Breakthrough COVID Cases in Vaccinated Individuals

Provincetown Monitoring Breakthrough COVID Cases in Vaccinated Individuals

July 12, 2021

PROVINCETOWN –  Provincetown is monitoring several positive COVID cases among individuals who spent time in the town during the Fourth of July holiday.

Town Manager Alex Morse said that the town is in communication with the Health Department and Outer Cape Health Services on the infections.

“A number of cases are being reported as breakthrough cases, that is, testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. When vaccinated, the symptoms are less severe and much more manageable,” said Morse in a statement on Facebook. 

“We never expected COVID to completely vanish. We have to do our best to manage it. Vaccinations, better treatment, and more research since last year have put us in a better position to do just that.”

Morse said that as the Cape experiences one of its busiest travel seasons on record, it is “inevitable” that some Cape towns will report some COVID cases. 

The majority of coronavirus cases reported in the United States are the Delta variant, accounting for about 52 percent of infections, said Morse.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 