Provincetown Monitoring Breakthrough COVID Cases in Vaccinated Individuals

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is monitoring several positive COVID cases among individuals who spent time in the town during the Fourth of July holiday.

Town Manager Alex Morse said that the town is in communication with the Health Department and Outer Cape Health Services on the infections.

“A number of cases are being reported as breakthrough cases, that is, testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. When vaccinated, the symptoms are less severe and much more manageable,” said Morse in a statement on Facebook.

“We never expected COVID to completely vanish. We have to do our best to manage it. Vaccinations, better treatment, and more research since last year have put us in a better position to do just that.”

Morse said that as the Cape experiences one of its busiest travel seasons on record, it is “inevitable” that some Cape towns will report some COVID cases.

The majority of coronavirus cases reported in the United States are the Delta variant, accounting for about 52 percent of infections, said Morse.