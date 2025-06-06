Housing documentary to be viewed at Chatham’s Orpheum Theater on Saturday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHATHAM – A documentary highlighting the harsh realities of housing insecurity is scheduled for an early viewing at Chatham’s Orpheum Theater this Saturday, June 7, 2025

The presentation of the film, “A Rising Tide” by director Cheryl Fabio, is sponsored by Housing Assistance and Sustainable Practices and showcases how and why homelessness occurs through the eyes of women and children in California’s Alameda County.

The movie also explores the plight of service workers and social workers fighting to help while combating misconceptions surrounding its causes and what solutions cities and counties should consider when planning new housing.

“Housing insecurity is a growing issue and one that needs to be addressed with empathy and compassion,” said Madhavi Venkatesan, executive director of Sustainable Practices. “The latter are needed for social trust, which is essential to an economy that promotes well-being.”

“After all,” she said, “in our treatment of others we normalize how we can expect to be treated. No one knows what tomorrow will bring.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Sustainable Practices for this installment of their film series, which takes a closer look at the human side of homelessness,” said Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance.

“This event presents an opportunity to understand the root causes of the issue and discuss solutions that fit our region’s unique needs.”

The viewing begins at 9:30 am and is followed by a Q&A with a staff member of Housing Assistance.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by clicking here.