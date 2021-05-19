Republican Candidate Announces Bid for Ninth Congressional District

PLYMOUTH – Local veteran Jesse Brown has announced that he is launching a campaign for the 9th Congressional District currently held by Democrat Bill Keating.

Brown, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, called Keating a “career politician” in his campaign announcement video, and added that he’s looking to be a fresh face in Washington to represent the district, which includes all of Cape Cod & the Islands, and sections of Plymouth and Bristol counties.

Brown previously ran for the Republican Party nomination in the 2020 special primary for the then-vacant Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate seat. Jay McMahon won that race, before eventually being defeated by Democrat Susan Moran.

Brown’s Sunday Journal interview leading up to the 2020 Republican primary election can be found here.

A native of Plymouth, Brown served as a sergeant in the Marines before starting Heidrea Communications, a contracting firm that works with things such as wireless communication infrastructure.