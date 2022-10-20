Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito have both endorsed fellow Republican Jesse Brown in his bid for the 9th Massachusetts congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Baker praised Brown as the “common sense, fiscally responsible” candidate to represent the state in Washington, D.C.

Brown’s experience in the military and in running a business were highlighted by Polito as important aspects to his perspective.

Brown is running against incumbent Bill Keating (D), who has served on Capitol Hill since 2011.