Brown, Keating Running for Congressional Seat

HYANNIS – The candidates for U.S. Representative for the 9th Massachusetts Congressional District gave insight on their platforms and priorities ahead of November’s election.

Republican candidate Jesse Brown is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and the co-founder of Heidrea Communications. He lives in Plymouth.

Brown said a national issue he would take a strong stance on would be securing the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

He said he would also want to work on balancing the national budget and cut down on spending if elected.

Regionally, he said one of his top priorities would be securing funds for replacing the aging Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

When asked about the opioid crisis, Brown said there has to be a rehabilitation process for people struggling with addiction. He added supporting law enforcement was how to deal with the issue at its source.

“We have to fully fund and get them the resources they need so they can combat this issue,” Brown said.

When asked what his plan would be to help alleviate the region’s housing crisis, Brown said the crisis was related to zoning issues.

“It comes down to zoning. So, my big platform here is to bring power back to the states and bring power back to the people and if your local officials are dictating this, you have to hold them accountable also,” he said.

Brown said his real-life experience separates him from his opponent who “has always been in the government atmosphere.”

Democratic Congressman Bill Keating is running for reelection and lives in Bourne.

Before his time as a congressman, Keating also worked as a state senator and a district attorney in Massachusetts.

He said he’s familiar with approaching the Cape’s unique needs, environmental challenges, and seasonal economy.

He mentioned the recent news of the government adding H-2B Visas to allow for more seasonal workers was a huge priority for his office.

He also highlighted COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts he was a part of in Congress.

“I was one of the leaders in Congress to get extra money just for restaurant revitalization funding. In my district alone that was $9 million to help those restaurants,” he said.

When asked what he would do to ensure steps are taken to address the region’s housing crisis, Keating said the issue was multi-faceted.

He said the federal government has provided more funding for affordable housing and that local organizations like Housing Assistance Corporation have taken advantage of those funds.

Keating said environmental issues like wastewater limit homebuilding in the region.

“If we can get those issues under control, that will open up more land for housing,” he said.

Keating said apart from his regional knowledge, what separates him from his opponent are their positions on fundamental rights.

“My opponent favors the Dobbs decision which did away with Roe v. Wade. I favor Roe v. Wade,” Keating said.

