You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Joint Base Approved To Stop Testing At Sandwich Pond

Joint Base Approved To Stop Testing At Sandwich Pond

February 28, 2025

Snake Pond in Sandwich, February 27th 2025. Photo credit: Jim McCabe

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Board of Health has given permission to Joint Base Cape Cod to stop a longtime water-body testing program.

The impact on public meetings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the health board’s approval of this request from JBCC regarding Snake Pond in Forestdale.

A liaison for Joint Base told the board last summer that all historic sampling from Snake Pond for explosives and perchlorate chemicals have either come back as non-detectable or trace amounts at the most.

Officials have repeatedly stated the pond is safe for recreational use.

Snake Pond in Sandwich, February 27th 2025. Photo credit: Jim McCabe

Efforts to clean up pollution at Joint Base have been ongoing for decades. The EPA said in 2023 that parts of Cape Cod’s sole-source aquifer were contaminated by fuel spills and training activities at the site.

Last September, Governor Maura Healey blocked a proposed National Guard machine gun range at the base which had faced local opposition because of the perceived threat to the drinking water supply.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 