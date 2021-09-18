Feds Commit to Cleaning Up Joint Base Cape Cod Chemicals

FALMOUTH – Congressman Bill Keating (D-Bourne) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) announced on Friday that they have received assurances that PFAS contamination impacting training sites on Joint Base Cape Cod will be cleaned up by the military.

The lawmakers recently discussed the issue with Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure Mark Correll, who said that the PFAS contamination impacting wells near the firefighting training site on the base would be addressed quickly.

The remediation efforts include identifying the policy changes and funding necessary through the Department of Defense to engage the Army Corp of Engineers to construct decontamination facilities at the three impacted wells.

They are located on Turner Road in Mashpee, Fresh Pond Well in Falmouth, and private wells affected by the plume.

Keating said he was pleased that the Air Force and Department of Defense can move forward in taking responsibility for cleaning up the contamination that began on Joint Base Cape Cod.

“Facing capital costs above $8 million to remove PFAS from drinking water, the ratepayers of Mashpee and Falmouth can now rest assured that the cleanup of this contamination caused by Department of Defense activities will be borne by the Department of Defense, as it should be,” said Keating.

“The cleanup of this plume remains a top priority for both of our offices, and we look forward to an announcement from the Department of Defense soon which confirms its commitment to the people of Mashpee and Falmouth.”