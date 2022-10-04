You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Joint Base Migrant Shelter Expected to Wrap Up Soon

October 4, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts officials anticipate that the shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod set up for migrants who were recently flown to Martha’s Vineyard will wrap up by the upcoming weekend.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that of the 49 people brought to the base after arriving on the Vineyard last month, 35 remain on Cape Cod. He said he expects those still stationed there will be leaving in the coming days. State officials added that 14 people have already left the base for opportunities within and beyond Massachusetts.

Migrants who are still at the base are working with government agencies along with nonprofits to ensure sustainable long-term housing. In the meantime, local and state organizations continue to provide resources such as food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and legal help. Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, after receiving donations from community members, has provided financial aid in the transition of the migrants.

