Cape Cod Healthcare Scheduling June Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Blood drives being held by Cape Cod Healthcare throughout the month of June have been announced.

Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are still in need of blood donations from the public, according to Cape Cod Healthcare, especially considering their O negative blood shortage that is still ongoing.

A week’s worth of blood, at the very least, has to be on hand at both hospitals at all times.

A drive will be held in association with the Barnstable Police Department on Thursday, June 3, at Cape Cod Hospital. That drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center within Cape Cod Hospital is open Mondays through Fridays by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full list of June blood drives can be found on Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.