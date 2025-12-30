Former drive-in theater picked for new Falmouth police station

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Progress is being made on a new police station in Falmouth.

Town meeting in November approved about $5 million for planning and permitting of a new station at 100 Brick Kiln Road.

Falmouth officials have been pushing for a new police station for years, calling the current building antiquated, undersized and posing safety concerns.

The newly-chosen site is down the street from the previous proposal, 484 Brick Kiln, which is located near Long Pond. That selection caused environmental worries. The Massachusetts DEP had said there would not be a prohibition on development, but that it would have had to have been reviewed.

The town says 100 Brick Kiln Road is not in the Long Pond watershed, and the property was purchase from the Augusta family, formerly the site of a drive-in movie theater.

The Falmouth Police Station Advisory Committee began its work last January and said it conducted an exhaustive review of potential replacement sites.

Brick Kiln Road has become a busy corridor. Ground was just broken for a new YMCA facility which is expected to open in two years.