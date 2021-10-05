New Falmouth Police Station Moving Closer to Reality

FALMOUTH – Plans to renovate the Falmouth Police Station are moving closer to becoming a reality.

The town’s select board recently heard a presentation from Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne and Director of Finance Jennifer Mullen, who outlined the project and budget.

The cost estimate for the new station is $1.8 million, $1.3 of which is expected construction costs.

The money also includes upgrades for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

Select board member Megan English Braga said that the renovations are about more than just aesthetics.

“Sometimes when people hear renovations, they think you’re just trying to spruce a place up. But the building is antiquated in the way it’s set up, I don’t think there’s a nicer way to say it,” said Braga.

“For the size of our department and the volume, there’s some safety concerns for how you move through that building that I think this renovation addresses.”

As it is set up now, many departments overlap within the building, requiring that people cross through the main offices to access the meeting room and creating privacy issues for those working with the Domestic Violence Advocate Carmen Espinoza.

A new generator is also under consideration for the department that would be part of the renovation project, as the current one is about 15 years old.

“We’ve had problems. As you know, when we’ve had some storms, the police department was on generator for three days before, and we’ve had some issues with it and it should probably be prepared,” said Chief Dunne.

“It also runs the dispatch, because we’re in the same building. If we go down with the generator, we lose communications to both police and fire.”

Police and finance officials will continue to update the town and select board as the project continue through its preparatory phases.