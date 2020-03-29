Local Non-Profits in Need of Donations During Pandemic

BARNSTABLE-Cash donations for local non-profit organizations are being accepted by Barnstable County during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is to ensure that the organizations’ services are maintained throughout the outbreak.

Deputy Director of the Barnstable County Department of Human Services Vaira Harik said that, similar to other aspects of everyday life, these organizations have had unforeseen circumstances arise due to the novel coronavirus. With that, funds to ensure their operations are vital.

Donations for things such as cleaning materials and other resources that help staff members work from home will be welcomed.

“These sorts of things…help a local organization on an emergency, short-term basis,” Harik said.

Obstacles regarding employment with these organizations also need to be addressed, Harik explained.

“These organizations have issues in terms of addressing staffing needs, sick leave for their staff to keep the doors open,” she continued.

Harik urged residents to not volunteer and to stay home for the time being, in order to slow the spread of the virus. Donating, she said, is the best way to help.

Individuals with financial emergencies can be aided by The Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund. The website for that fund can be found by clicking here.

Local non-profits that need emergency funding immediately are being helped by the The Cape & Islands United Way Community Response Fund. For more information on that fund, visit their website by clicking here.

Funding support and planning for local non-profit organizations will be provided by The Cape Cod Foundation Strategic Emergency Response Fund. Click here for more information on that fund.