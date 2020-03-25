Major Crisis Relief Fund Ramping Up to Help Those Impacted by Virus

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund has been mobilized to provide help during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The charity is designed to provide funding for major aid to Cape and Islands residents after a disaster. A part of the larger Needy Fund, it has now been mobilized to provide help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director Judy Walden Scarafile said that while the fund wasn’t originally conceived to provide aid during a pandemic, everyone involved has been quick to shift around priorities and resources.

“Bottom line is: we are prepared to help people,” Scarafile said.

With help from the community, Scarafile said that the funding can be used flexibly throughout the community. Primarily, though, basic needs are first and foremost.

“The door is open,” she said, “but first we have to take care of people with basic human need, and that’s critical to, just, humanity.”

The fund is currently focusing on helping residents with revolving things such as food and medical issues. As time goes on, issues regarding rent and utilities will be addressed.

Both the Needy Fund and Major Crisis Relief Fund will be utilized.

All requests can be found on the fund’s website, which can be found by clicking here.