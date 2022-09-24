You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Organization Benefiting from Part of $1M in Climate Action Grants

Local Organization Benefiting from Part of $1M in Climate Action Grants

September 24, 2022

The 5 Corners area of Vineyard Haven flooded.
gomv.com/CWN

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is among several organizations receiving part of over $1 million in grants from Massachusetts for climate action projects across the region. 

The Commission will benefit from close to $150,000 to help create regulatory tools for development in floodplains. 

The project will assist work in Chatham, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet. 

The Planning Assistance program by the state has invested over $7 million in projects reducing greenhouse gas emissions, boosting housing opportunities, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


