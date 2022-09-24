Local Organization Benefiting from Part of $1M in Climate Action Grants

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is among several organizations receiving part of over $1 million in grants from Massachusetts for climate action projects across the region.

The Commission will benefit from close to $150,000 to help create regulatory tools for development in floodplains.

The project will assist work in Chatham, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet.

The Planning Assistance program by the state has invested over $7 million in projects reducing greenhouse gas emissions, boosting housing opportunities, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.