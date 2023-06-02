Barnstable County Unveils ARPA Grant Money Winners

BARNSTABLE – Food security, affordable housing, and other community challenges are receiving a $5 million boost with the official rollout of Barnstable County ARPA funds to local organizations.

During the award ceremony this week, Commissioner Chair Mark Forest said the final 20 chosen are only a fraction of all those who applied, which totaled about $15 million dollars worth of projects.

“If we had more money, we would certainly want to acknowledge and find a way to help them. We have reached out to some of these groups to find ways in which we can identify other funds or maybe other buckets of money that we might be able to assist them with so we’re very much committed to the work that you’re doing and the work that a lot of the other applicants are doing,” Forest said.

The organizations selected went through a months-long review process to ensure the money would be used for projects helping the regional community.

“County officials have come together with our advisory committee to help so many nonprofits here on Cape Cod that have been really on the front lines and have been really impacted by COVID, and have also been serving those who have been impacted by COVID,” Forest said.

The full list of recipients can be found below:

Belonging to Each Other, Inc. Transitional Housing for Adults Experiencing Homelessness in Falmouth, MA $350,000 Cape Abilities Inc. Van Purchases for transport of disabled adult program participants $222,000 Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Support of the Food Operations Center to feed more than 2,000 veterans and their families $139,802 Cape Cod Children’s Place Creating a Culture of Resilience in Early Education and Care $371,090 Cape Cod Community College Campus Broadband/WiFi Improvement and Expansion $205,500 Cape Cod Council of Churches, Inc. Support for COVID-Related Expansion of Services for the Food Program and for A Baby Center $251,000 Cape Cod Pharmacy and Health LLC d/b/a Whole Health Pharmacy For their Mass-Vaccination Response Team Expansion $173,028 Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, Inc. Stabilization for Vulnerable Residents of Cape Cod Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic $175,000 Cape Kid Meals, Inc. Equipment and supplies to provide food for the school-aged children of food-insecure families on weekends when access to school breakfast/lunch programs are not available. $150,000 Community Connections, Inc. Staff Training and Tuition Remission to Attract and Retain Direct Support Professionals (for the Cape Cod Disability Network) $122,852 Health Imperatives, Inc. Barnstable County “Equity Now–Teen Health Program”, to provide health services at their Hyannis Sexual and Reproductive Health clinic to 1,500 low-income, under-insured adolescents and adults. $195,545 Helping Our Women Inc. To create a Center for Women’s Wellness & Peer Support on the Outer Cape $207,241 Homeless Prevention Council, Inc. For New Building Acquisition and Renovation and for Direct Assistance Funds for Clients $275,000 Housing Assistance Corporation To support access to housing via the THRIVE Program, and with payments for elderly and disabled housing $288,000 Latham Centers, Inc. For a Kitchen Renovation and Upgrade to support their residential care services for intellectually disabled persons. $311,711 Lower Cape Outreach Council To restart the “Foods to Encourage” Program, educating the public about healthier options to choose at food pantries and stores. $113,054 Provincetown Public Schools

(Serves children from P-town + 4 Outer Cape towns) For repairs and upgrades to the Provincetown Schools Early Learning Center building and grounds. $362,801 The Family Pantry of Cape Cod Food Program For Food Supplies for Distribution $300,000 Town of Eastham

(4-Town Behavioral Health Team) For a 4-town collaboration to provide Behavioral Health outreach and services (Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown) $381,375 YMCA Cape Cod For Housing Stipends to recruit and retain Child Care Staff $405,000

