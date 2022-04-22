Lower Cape Cod Housing Resource Center Launched

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership (CDP) and the Homeless Prevention Council (HPC) have teamed up to create the Lower Cape Housing and ADU Resource Center.

The center has been launched as a way to aid local residents as region-wide housing issues continue.

The two organizations will aim to provide financial and technical aid to boost housing support for more tenants, increase the inventory of accessory dwelling units, and more.

Fourth Barnstable State Representative Sarah Peake (D), who helped secure $1 million for this project through the American Rescue Plan Act, said the money will be used to create solutions and resources in order to stabilize local housing.

To learn more, visit the Resource Center’s website by clicking here.