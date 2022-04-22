You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lower Cape Cod Housing Resource Center Launched

Lower Cape Cod Housing Resource Center Launched

April 22, 2022

Photo courtesy of the Community Development Partnership and the Homeless Prevention Council

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership (CDP) and the Homeless Prevention Council (HPC) have teamed up to create the Lower Cape Housing and ADU Resource Center.

The center has been launched as a way to aid local residents as region-wide housing issues continue.

The two organizations will aim to provide financial and technical aid to boost housing support for more tenants, increase the inventory of accessory dwelling units, and more.

Fourth Barnstable State Representative Sarah Peake (D), who helped secure $1 million for this project through the American Rescue Plan Act, said the money will be used to create solutions and resources in order to stabilize local housing.

To learn more, visit the Resource Center’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 