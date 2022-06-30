You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts House Approves Bill to Protect Abortion Access

Massachusetts House Approves Bill to Protect Abortion Access

June 30, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts House of Representatives has approved a bill that aims to protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states.

The bill passed Wednesday is part of wider effort by officials to build a firewall to ensure abortion access in Massachusetts after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It now goes to the Senate.

The House bill echoes an executive order signed last week by Governor Charlie Baker barring state agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into those receiving or delivering reproductive health services that are legal in Massachusetts.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

