Medical Reserve Corps Offers COVID-19 Donation Details

BARNSTABLE – Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps has advised residents about how they can produce and donate face masks and headbands that hold plastic face shields in place.

Store-bought or homemade masks are being welcomed in multiple places. Residents should ensure that the masks are inside of plastic or paper bags, and the number of masks inside the bag should be written on the outside.

Masks and headbands can be donated at the following locations, as published by Barnstable County on their website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Barnstable Village 3195 Main Street, Old Jail Building (County complex, top of the hill) Brewster 1357 Main Street, Quiltish of Cape Cod Cotuit 40 School Street, Cotuit Federated Church Eastham 190 Samoset Road, Eastham Public Library (the bin is at the main entrance) Falmouth 300 Main Street, Falmouth Public Library (the bin is at the entrance on Kathy Lee Bates Road) North Truro 103 Shore Road, front porch (next door to Long Point Electric) Orleans 56 Main Street, Main Post Office Building (the hallway is open during post office lobby hours) Wellfleet 220 West Main Street, DPW Building

Face shield headbands can be created through the use of 3D printers. Those with access to 3D printers can utilize the design approved by the FDA, which can be found by clicking here.