Monomoy School District Holds Coronavirus Antibody Test Clinic

HARWICH – The Monomoy Regional School District, in association with the Harwich Department of Health, held a COVID-19 antibody testing clinic on Wednesday at Monomoy Regional High School.

All teachers and staff members in the Monomoy school system, along with public safety workers in both Chatham and Harwich, were able to receive rapid tests to see if they had antibodies indicating a past, recent, or present infection of the coronavirus.

Out of 257 tests conducted, the school district reported that there was just one positive result, from an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19 a month earlier.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter called the results “encouraging” as the district prepares to begin the school year.