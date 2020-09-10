Nantucket Cottage Hospital to Offer Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinic

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital will be providing flu vaccine shots at a drive-through clinic starting Monday.

These shots, the hospital explains, ensure that health care resources are not overwhelmed going forward into flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is requiring children aged 6 months or older that are attending child care and school classes to receive flu shots.

Anyone receiving shots at this clinic must be registered with Mass General Brigham.

People will not have to pay out-of-pocket with most insurance plans, and appointments are not required.

You’re asked to arrive at the hospital’s main entrance while wearing a short sleeved shirt in order to provide easy access to upper arms. Face coverings are required and shots will be administered while attendees are in their cars.

The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

For more information, visit the hospital’s website by clicking here.