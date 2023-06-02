You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Police Chief Search Seeks Community Input

Nantucket Police Chief Search Seeks Community Input

June 2, 2023

NANTUCKET – With Police Chief William Pittman planning to retire from the Nantucket Police Department after 18 years of service, the town will begin a search for his successor and would like community input on the process.

Town Manager Elizabeth Gibson has established a police chief search group that will include herself, Assistant Town Manager Rick Sears, DEI Director Kimal McCarthy, Select Board member Brooke Mohr and Sindy Rivera, a local citizen.

Public Safety Consultants, a firm that specializes in comprehensive consultation and recruitment of public safety personnel, will also work with the search group to provide subject matter and process expertise.

The town will also be asking community members and stakeholders to provide feedback on what the community wants by taking a brief survey.

Community input through the survey will be collected until June 10 at 11:59 p.m.

To participate in the survey and give your feedback visit their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 