Nantucket Police Chief Search Seeks Community Input

NANTUCKET – With Police Chief William Pittman planning to retire from the Nantucket Police Department after 18 years of service, the town will begin a search for his successor and would like community input on the process.

Town Manager Elizabeth Gibson has established a police chief search group that will include herself, Assistant Town Manager Rick Sears, DEI Director Kimal McCarthy, Select Board member Brooke Mohr and Sindy Rivera, a local citizen.

Public Safety Consultants, a firm that specializes in comprehensive consultation and recruitment of public safety personnel, will also work with the search group to provide subject matter and process expertise.

The town will also be asking community members and stakeholders to provide feedback on what the community wants by taking a brief survey.

Community input through the survey will be collected until June 10 at 11:59 p.m.

To participate in the survey and give your feedback visit their website.

