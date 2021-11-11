Nero’s Bill Approved by State Senate, Passed to House

BOSTON – The legislation known as Nero’s Bill was unanimously approved by the Massachusetts State Senate on Wednesday.

If signed into law, the act would allow K9 police dogs to be treated and transported by EMS personnel if they’re hurt in the line of duty.

“An act allowing humane transportation of K9 partners” is commonly known as Nero’s Bill, named after the K9 partner of the late Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon. Gannon was shot and killed in Marstons Mills while serving an arrest warrant back in 2018; Nero was also seriously injured during the incident, but the dog survived.

The bill has received bipartisan support on Beacon Hill. State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos (R) has made a push for its passage since initially being sworn into office, and State Senator for the Cape and Islands District Julian Cyr (D) praised the Senate’s recent approval.

.@yarmouthpolice Sgt Sean Gannon was murdered on duty in 2018. His beloved K9, Nero, was seriously injured, but unable to be transported by EMTs due to existing law. Today @MA_Senate passed Nero's Law. This bill allows emergency responders to treat and transport injured K9s. — Julian Cyr (@JulianCyr) November 10, 2021

Nero’s Bill will now be passed along for the Massachusetts House of Representatives to consider.