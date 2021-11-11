You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nero’s Bill Approved by State Senate, Passed to House

Nero’s Bill Approved by State Senate, Passed to House

November 11, 2021

BOSTON – The legislation known as Nero’s Bill was unanimously approved by the Massachusetts State Senate on Wednesday.

If signed into law, the act would allow K9 police dogs to be treated and transported by EMS personnel if they’re hurt in the line of duty.

“An act allowing humane transportation of K9 partners” is commonly known as Nero’s Bill, named after the K9 partner of the late Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon. Gannon was shot and killed in Marstons Mills while serving an arrest warrant back in 2018; Nero was also seriously injured during the incident, but the dog survived.

The bill has received bipartisan support on Beacon Hill. State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos (R) has made a push for its passage since initially being sworn into office, and State Senator for the Cape and Islands District Julian Cyr (D) praised the Senate’s recent approval.

Nero’s Bill will now be passed along for the Massachusetts House of Representatives to consider.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


