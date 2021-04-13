You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Xiarhos Makes Push for Nero’s Bill

Xiarhos Makes Push for Nero’s Bill

April 13, 2021

BOSTON – Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steve Xiarhos (R) has made a push for Nero’s Bill to be passed into law by the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate.

The proposed bill would allow EMS personnel to care for and transport K9 police dogs if they are injured in the line of duty.

The bill is named after Nero, the K9 partner of the late Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon.

Xiarhos said his goal of making the bill a law on Monday, April 12, which marked the third anniversary of Gannon’s death while in the line of duty. Nero was also injured that day.

The bill, which has gained bipartisan support, is currently awaiting a committee assignment.

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


