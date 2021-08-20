Latanowich Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder in Gannon Case

BARNSTABLE – Following multiple days of deliberation, a jury has found Thomas Latanowich guilty of second degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon.

The jury’s decision at Barnstable Superior Court on Friday also included guilty verdicts for all other charges pressed against Latanowich, including illegal possession of a firearm and mistreating a police dog.

The maximum sentence for second degree murder in Massachusetts is life imprisonment, with the possible of parole after serving at least 15 years.

Gannon died on April 12, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant in Marstons Mills. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived the incident.