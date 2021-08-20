You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Latanowich Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder in Gannon Case

Latanowich Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder in Gannon Case

August 20, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Following multiple days of deliberation, a jury has found Thomas Latanowich guilty of second degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon.

The jury’s decision at Barnstable Superior Court on Friday also included guilty verdicts for all other charges pressed against Latanowich, including illegal possession of a firearm and mistreating a police dog.

The maximum sentence for second degree murder in Massachusetts is life imprisonment, with the possible of parole after serving at least 15 years.

Gannon died on April 12, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant in Marstons Mills. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived the incident.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 