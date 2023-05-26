New Lower Prices Announced by Cape Light Compact

YARMOUTH – A new rate decrease of 32% has been set by Cape Light Compact for its green aggregation power supply program affecting the upcoming pricing term that begins in June.

The new pricing rate will be 14.839 cents per kilowatt-hour, which is close to 7 cents per kilowatt-hour lower than the Compact’s previous rate.

Customers will see the price reflected on the electric utility bills that they receive in July.

Compact’s lower rate is anticipated to save their customers an average of approximately $45 per month over electricity costs of April, depending on their usage.

Currently Cape Light Compact is serving over 145,000 customers across the Cape and Vineyard.

For more information about Cape Light Compact visit their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: