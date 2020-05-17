Remote Rucksack Runs Aid Heroes in Transition

MASHPEE – Supporters of Heroes in Transition recently completed running routes while wearing rucksacks across the local area and beyond.

The organization’s annual Ruck4HIT event was originally set to take place this month, but the novel coronavirus outbreak caused the event to be delayed to September.

In the meantime, teams for the event were invited to take part in a new format to support the organization’s work.

More than $30,000 was raised by supporters as over 1,500 miles were ran, including around 250 miles ran by an Army team based in Egypt.

Heroes in Transition Executive Director Nicole Spencer said that it is vital to continue the organization’s mission during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“A lot of our family members, they are on the front lines fighting the pandemic,” Spencer said.

“They are doing the work out there.”

President Cyndy Jones proposed the challenge, and even matched the first $5,000 in donations.

“We are still looking forward to having our ruck weekend, but Cyndy and her president’s challenge, it raised awareness for the things that we do here at Heroes in Transition for our veterans and military families,” Spencer said.

For a full interview with Spencer, listen to the Sunday Journal segment anytime by clicking here. More information on Heroes in Transition can be found on the organization’s website, which can be found by clicking here.