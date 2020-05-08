Although the annual Ruck4HIT event has been rescheduled to September, participants in the race did their own run to help raise money for Heroes in Transition. Executive Director Nicole Spencer talks about the initiative and what they’re doing at this time for military members and their families.
Sunday Journal with Heroes in Transition
May 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
