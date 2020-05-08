You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Heroes in Transition

Sunday Journal with Heroes in Transition

May 8, 2020

Although the annual Ruck4HIT event has been rescheduled to September, participants in the race did their own run to help raise money for Heroes in Transition. Executive Director Nicole Spencer talks about the initiative and what they’re doing at this time for military members and their families.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 