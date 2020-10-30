Reopening Task Force Outlines Halloween Safety Measures, Events

CHATHAM – Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force have echoed the sentiments issued by many and urged residents across the region to exercise caution this Halloween due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trick-or-treaters are being reminded to keep up with virus mitigation efforts such as hand sanitizing and social distancing.

“We have to just do things a little bit differently,” Chatham Police Chief Mark Pawlina said during the call, “until this passes.”

Pawlina explained that out of caution, the department and town itself are not sponsoring any Halloween events.

Harwich Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cyndi Williams noted that many groups and organizations across the community have had to get creative in order to hold fun and safe Halloween events.

“It is such a challenging time as we all know,” Williams said, “but we’re also looking forward to planning some socially distant, safe events for the December holidays as well.”