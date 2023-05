SAGAMORE – After weeks of construction resulting in heavy traffic heading on and off of Cape Cod, the Bourne Police Department said lane restrictions at the Sagamore Bridge are expected to be lifted by Thursday afternoon, May 11.

Road work signage should also be removed by Friday, May 12, according to authorities.

Additional street closures in the area have been enacted by police due to crews working along the span, as the project has been ongoing at a 24/7 rate since late March.