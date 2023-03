SAGAMORE – Work that was originally set to begin at the Sagamore Bridge Monday, March 13 has now been delayed a week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that work will now begin on Monday, March 20. Work is scheduled to run into May, but officials with the Army Corps noted it should all be done before Memorial Day weekend.

In the meantime, one lane of traffic will be closed 24 hours a day when the project does begin.