Second COVID-19 Death on Nantucket Announced by Hospital, Health Department

October 3, 2020

COURTESY OF WWW. NANTUCKET-MA.GOV

NANTUCKET-Nantucket Cottage Hospital and the Nantucket Health Department released a statement on Friday confirming that a second individual on the island has passed away due to the novel coronavirus.

It is the first COVID-19 death on the island since April.

In the statement, the hospital and health department expressed sympathy for the patient’s loved ones and respect for their confidentiality.

The department and hospital vowed to continue to provide quality care for all islanders, and they also underscored the importance of taking the pandemic seriously. Work still needs to be done, they stated, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents and visitors.

