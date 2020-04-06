Nantucket Cottage Hospital Reports Patient Fatality from COVID-19

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has announced that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Sunday as a result of complications related to the virus.

Hospital officials are expressing their deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of the patient.

They also said that they’re focused on providing the best care for every patient and providing comfort care at the end of life if necessary.

“Today’s news should also serve as a somber reminder to the island community that we must continue to take this situation extremely seriously, take every precaution and continue to adhere to the orders put in place by the Town of Nantucket to protect the island,” said a statement from Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

There have been 10 positive cases reported on Nantucket, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.