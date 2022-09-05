State Announces Detection of Second West Nile Case

HYANNIS – The state announced this year’s second human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts.

The news was reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday, September 2.

A male resident in his 70s in Suffolk County was exposed to the virus.

The new case comes after the year’s first case in Massachusetts was confirmed on August 25, when it was announced an elderly woman also residing in Suffolk County was infected with the virus.

Although the state has raised risk levels in the Greater Boston area as a result, Cape Cod’s risk level remains low, with some sections of Martha’s Vineyard in the moderate category.

Mosquitos carrying the virus were detected in Sandwich back in July.

Massachusetts identified eleven human cases of West Nile Virus last year.

Most people with West Nile Virus have no symptoms. People age 50 or older are at a heightened risk for severe disease if they are infected.

Symptoms can include fever and flu-like sickness.

The state has advised people to avoid mosquito bites by applying insect repellant when outdoors.

Outside activities at the peak biting hours of dusk and dawn should be rescheduled to other times.

The state has also advised wearing long-sleeves and long pants when going outside and draining standing water in yards to reduce the chance of bites.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter