State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus

HYANNIS – Massachusetts announced the detection of the fourth human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year.

The state’s Department of Public Health confirmed the news on Thursday, September 8.

A male resident in his 80s was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County.

The state’s third West Nile case of 2022, a man in his 20s in Suffolk County, was also recently announced.

Those in the Greater Boston area are at a moderate to high risk of human infection of West Nile Virus.

The risk level for most of the Cape and Islands is low. Edgartown and West Tisbury are listed as being at a moderate risk.

In July, mosquitos carrying the virus were detected in Sandwich.

Most people with West Nile Virus will not have symptoms. Those age 50+ are at a higher risk for severe illness.

The state has advised people to avoid mosquito bites by using an insect repellant when going outside.

Outdoor activities at the peak biting hours of dusk and dawn should be rescheduled.

The state has also suggested draining standing water in yards.

