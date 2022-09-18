State Coordinates Relief Efforts for Migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Governor Charlie Baker offered an update on the 50 Venezuelan immigrants who have voluntarily moved to Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) after they were recently flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for flying the migrants to Massachusetts on two planes from Texas on Wednesday, September 14.

Two days later, the state offered the migrants a voluntary transition to JBCC.

Governor Baker said he has activated up to 125 members of the state’s National Guard to assist with relief efforts at the base.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is spearheading efforts among state and local agencies to organize services for the immigrants.

The joint base enables officials to create specific housing areas for the individuals and families with the dorm-style space.

The state notes the setup gives the migrants safety and privacy.

MEMA is coordinating with nonprofits and state agencies to provide the immigrants essential services including clothing and hygiene kits, food and drink, and needs assessments.

Services like access to health care, counseling, and case management for housing and education needs are also being provided.

Interpreters and bi-lingual staff have also been made available.

The state said many individuals and groups have wanted to make donations, however all immediate needs of the migrants are being met through the state and partner agencies.

JBCC officials cannot accept unsolicited donations or volunteers.

If people would like to support relief efforts similar to this, they can email [email protected] to reach Massachusetts Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.

Local lawmakers applauded the community response to the arrival of the migrants on the Vineyard.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.