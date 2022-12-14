State Distributing 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment to towns and organizations across the region.

Municipalities can request to receive tests, KN95 masks, and other transmission-reducing supplies through the state with the arrival of winter.

“Over the past several years, we have partnered with communities to make sure residents can access the tools needed to manage COVID-19, like rapid antigen tests,” said Baker in a statement.

“These tests build on the availability of vaccines, boosters and therapeutics, all of which are widely available across Massachusetts.”

The announcement comes as Barnstable County Health Department officials highlight the importance of testing ahead of any holiday travel to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The state also urges residents to keep up-to-date on their booster shots and stay home if they are ill.

Hospitals also reported that COVID-related admissions are on the rise, especially in older adults.