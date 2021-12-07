State Funding Boosts Cape Environmental Resilience

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is the recipient of $144,043 from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to complete the Land Use Planning for Economic Resilience project.

The effort is designed to help facilitate mixed-use downtown areas across the Cape region, as well as improve the resilience of the local economy, according to Commission staff.

The project is run in collaboration with the towns of Barnstable, Chatham and Eastham, and will help officials understand long-term trends and pandemic-induced impacts on commercial and mixed-use developments.

Commission officials said that the data the project collects on the performance of commercial and mixed-use property types will inform best practices for land use across the Cape’s 15 towns.

“Current development patterns and economic pressures have impacted the ability of residents to live and work on Cape Cod,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori in a statement.

“This project aims to promote more efficient development and redevelopment in core areas, support the creation of more diverse housing options, and improve the stability and resilience of the local economy, while guiding development away from sensitive natural resources.”