Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis To Step Down In A Year

September 20, 2024

M/V Nantucket

FALMOUTH – At the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority’s monthly board meeting on Tuesday, General Manager Robert B. Davis announced that he plans to step down from his post in a year to transition into an advisory role.

Davis joined the Authority in 1986 and has served as General Manager since 2017.

During his time as General Manager, the Authority added new ships, expanded environmentally friendly initiatives, launched the Woods Hole Terminal reconstruction project, and navigated the COVID pandemic.

“Serving the Steamship Authority and its port communities for nearly four decades has been an honor,” said Davis. “Together, we have achieved many notable accomplishments to further strengthen the lifeline to the islands – from adding new vessels to the fleet to undertaking major shoreside and terminal improvements.”

“I look forward to moving several additional projects forward during the next year,” he said.

The Steamship Authority has begun the extensive process of searching for a suitable successor.

