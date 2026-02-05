You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority summer reservation figures are in

February 5, 2026

BARNSTABLE – The Steamship Authority says it saw overall strong demand for vehicle reservations during its recent summer reservation opening dates, although its Nantucket-route reservations showed some first-day declines from last year.

For Nantucket summer trips, it processed about 6,747 transactions representing more than $4.1 million in revenue. It’s about a 7% decline in transactions from 2025, which saw 7,247 transactions. 

For Martha’s Vineyard, it processed about 23,014 transactions representing nearly $7.3 million in revenue. Only 55 transactions off from last year.

It is the first summer reservation period under new General Manager Alex Kryska.

“The recent reservation openings show a continued, strong demand for summer travel to both Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard,” said Kryska in a statement.

“My thanks to the Authority’s IT group, system developers, and partner vendors for their months of preparation for these events, including load testing and adjusting system configurations. Following these successful opening days, we look forward to a similarly successful season of serving the travel needs of residents and visitors alike.”

Wait lists are still available for popular sold-out dates. 

Reservations can be made on the Steamship Authority’s official webpage here

