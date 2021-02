WOODS HOLE – A Steamship Authority Employee stationed on the M/V Nantucket has tested positive for COVID-19.

The crew member had last worked on the M/V Nantucket on the watch that ended on the trip that arrived in Woods Hole at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, February 1st.

All vessel workers who worked closely with the infected employee have been tested by Cape Cod Healthcare.

No disruptions to trip schedules were reported.