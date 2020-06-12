Local Bank Helping Residents “reCOOP” During COVID-19 Pandemic

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is helping Cape Codders “reCOOP” their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“ReCOOP is a rallying cry that recognizes what we have all been through these past months and looks optimistically to the future,” said Lisa Oliver, President and CEO of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“Our team is ready to help clients reCOOP their lives, their businesses, and life on the Cape. We’re proud of how we have been able to help so many people and businesses, and we want to turn our sights to the future.”

The Coop has helped more than 800 business owners retain over 12,000 employees through its participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and has assisted more than 300 Cape Cod homeowners to remain at home through its mortgage relief programs.

Both the bank and The Coop Foundation have also recently released an additional $200,000 in relief funds to local nonprofit organizations.

“When our business needed help, we turned to The Coop,” says Kate Corliss, co-owner of Old Kings Coffeehouse, in West Yarmouth.

“Without the personal attention and caring from The Coop team, our business wouldn’t be open and our employees would be out of work.”